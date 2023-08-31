Today's Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G6 (10700, 16gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
This was a customers recent upgrade from a G3 model, but they ended up asking for a G6 Mini with an Nvidia 1660 card in it.
This has very little use and it's in perfect condition, AC adapter is still in the bag!
i7 10700 (8 core, 16 thread) 2.9ghz base, 4.8ghz turbo
1x 16gb 2933mhz Sodimm (1 open slot)
1x Intel S4510 480gb SSD drive (2.5 inch)
2x dp outputs, 1x vga output
Fresh install of Win11
Intel video (uhd 630) Intel lan (i219lm)
Looking for $400 shipped via USPS priority, well packed
