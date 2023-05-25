Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G5 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
First G5 unit Ive had to sell in a while.
Clean unit, very few (if any) scuffs on the case, there is some sticker residue on the bottom, Ill get that off with some remover later tonight.
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06403210
i7 9700k (8 cores, 8 threads, 3.6ghz base, 4.9ghz Turbo) https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...9700k-processor-12m-cache-up-to-4-90-ghz.html
8gb DDR4 (2x 2666mhz sodimms) - supports 64gb !
512gb 2280 NVme drive
2x USB on front
4x USB on the rear
2x DisplayPorts and 1x HDMI on rear
Comes with 150w AC adapter
Looking for $260 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed of course
23M10
