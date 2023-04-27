Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,861
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
$180 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
23M35
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
$180 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
23M35