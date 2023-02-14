Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, W11) - needs fan

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,746
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC 230w adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Needs the chipset fan replaced....its making that old bearing noise
THIS should be the correct fan, but Ill open the case and get the HP P/N and post that later tonight
https://www.ebay.com/itm/3253367761...cdW+56OKf64gY8iB4a+i2Qn3055T|tkp:BFBMyIKbpMph

Dropped the price by $30 from the usual sold prices
$200 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top