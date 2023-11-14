Today's sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7 8700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
(1) HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
This unit has a slight chipset fan noise and will likely need a new fan at some point (I usually grab a few new ones from eBay, but am out right now)
*only has 1 small ding on the corner of the plastic faceplate
Looking for $130 shipped via USPS Priority
