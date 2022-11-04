Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7 8700k, 8gb, 512gb SSD, Win11)

HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP) (latest firmware, CDI says 100% life left)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with 150w AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
This unit has a very slightly pushed in rear corner, purely cosmetic issue, you have to look to notice it.
$275 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed (if I can find the Patreon link, and its still active, $50 goes to the forum)
 

