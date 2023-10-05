Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7 8700k, 8gb, 512gb Nvme, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,120
Clean unit
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Looking for $170 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
****this might need a new CMOS battery, I had 2 units and sold one locally and boxed this up before I saw the new CMOS battery sitting on the shelf....I forget which one needed it, so dropped the price from 175 to 170.
