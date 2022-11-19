Today's Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, W10)

dbwillis
Another Mini in great condition, model 800 G3
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win10 22H2
This one doesn't have an ssd, will ship with a 500gb Seagate 7200rpm drive with a decent amount of use, but has no issues.
Looking for $85 shipped via USPS priority
