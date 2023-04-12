Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 256gb, Win10)

Another Mini with one small issue, model 800 G3 (not a scratch the case though!)



issue with the right side USB port on the front of the unit..the plastic piece of the USB socket broke off..its the piece that holds the metal contacts...

The contacts are there and not smashed up...I was going to hot glue the socket as is to prevent shorting out....but will hold off, all other USB ports work perfectly fine.

Has the following specs:

i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)

2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz

Fresh install of Win10 22H2

256gb SKHynix 2.5in SSD

Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires

Looking for $75 shipped via USPS priority, can ship Thursday