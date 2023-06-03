Today's Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 240gb, W10)

dbwillis
Another Mini in excellent condition, model 800 G3
Has the following specs:
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win10 22H2
240gb Intel S4510 2.5in ssd
Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires
Looking for $80 shipped via USPS priority, can ship Monday
