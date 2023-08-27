Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7 6700, 8gb, 240gb)

Another Mini in excellent condition, model 800 G3

Has the following specs:
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win10 22H2
New chipset fan installed
240gb SkHynix OEM Hp SSD (2.5 inch)
Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires
Looking for $80 shipped via USPS priority
 
A cool-lookin little mini-me box, too bad it's parts are so old, but it might be ok for kiddie teachin.....

GLWS :D
 
