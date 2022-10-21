Today's Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7 6700, 8gb, 240gb ssd)

Another clean unit, this one has a fan noise, pretty faint, but you can hear the fan under the ssd.
Fresh install of Win10 22H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
1x 240gb 2.5 Sata ssd
Comes with 90w ac adapter
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Looking for $90 shipped
 
