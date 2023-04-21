Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G2 (i7, 8gb, 240gb, Win10)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,853
Pulled from a developers testing lab...no issues with it, just a few expected scuffs from use.
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb DDR4 sodimms (2400mhz but runs at 2133mhz)
240gb 2.5in SSD (Intel S3510)
Windows 10 22H2
Comes with AC adapter, no broken or frayed wires
https://support.hp.com/us-en/produc...g2-desktop-mini-pc/8741496/document/c04824956
23M30
Looking for $75 shipped well packed via USPS Priority mail
