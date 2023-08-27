Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G1 (i7 4765T, 8gb, 240gb)

dbwillis

dbwillis

took this in trade for a customer that was updating Plex to a new machine, was running Win7, currently a test version of Server 2016 is on it, can wipe and install Win10 if wanted

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c04266271

Fully clean and working, only appearance thing to note is the 'fins' on the front are painted metallic blue....will post a pic later
I7 4765T (4 cores, 8 threads @ 2ghz with 3ghz Turbo) https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...74765t-processor-8m-cache-up-to-3-00-ghz.html
2x Display Port, 1x VGA
240gb Micron SSD (2.5 inch, oem HP)
2x USB on front, 4x USB on rear

Looking for $50 shipped, will need a day to get packing
 
