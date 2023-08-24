Todays Sale :> (1) HP Miini 800 G5 (9700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis

Clean unit, just finished an install of Win11 with all updates.
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06403210

i7 9700k (8 cores, 3.6 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz turbo)
2x 4gb DDR4 2666mhz Sodimms
1x 512gb 2280 Nvme (oem HP / SKHynix)
Onboard Intel UHD Graphics 630 (2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI) (need to confirm this later..Im at work now)
Intel I219-LM Gigabit Network
(2) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (rear); (2) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (rear)
(1) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (front); (1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (front)
(1) USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 (15 W) (front)
Win11 Pro
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires

Looking for $220 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
 
