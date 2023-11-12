Todays Sale :> (1) HP 800 G9 Mini (i7 12700T, 16gb, 512gb, RTX3050, Win11)

dbwillis
Have (1) HP Mini for sale :
(1) HP Mini 800 G9
i7 12700T
1x 16gb DDR5 Sodimm
512gb Nvme WD drive (oem HP)
Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4gb dedicated mem)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11ax (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2
Rear connections: 2x DP and 1x HDMI on the Intel GPU, 3x MiniDP on the Nvidia GPU, plus LAN and 3x USB
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_5868444-5868508-16
This is a new unit with about 2 days use
Fresh Win11 23H2 install, updated and activated
Comes with HP AC adapter of course
Looking for $700 shipped via USPS Priority
******************SOLD:
(1) HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
*Confirmed HDMI port works, only has 1 small ding on the edge of the plastic faceplate
Looking for $165 shipped via USPS Priority
