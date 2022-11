Todays Sale :> (1) Dell Latitude 7480 (i5 7 series, 12gb, 128gb, Win11)

Took in trade for a customer that wanted a larger screen...she normally used this on her desk, super clean unit, keys are crisp, clean, all letters are there, no shiny keys, no sticky keysLatitude 7480i5 7300U (4 cores, 4 threads @ 2.6ghz)12gb memory (1x 8gb, 1x 4gb) @ 2133mhz128gb Sata Intel SSD (model SSDSCKKF128GB)Intel 620 video (1366x768 resolution)Qualcomm QCA61x4A 802.11ac wifiIntel i219-LM lan3 x USB ports1 x HDMI port1x USB CBattery holds a very good chargeComes with Dell AC adapter, no frayed wiresFresh install of Windows 10 Pro 22H2 with digital/oem licenseService Tag: GY9GQQ2 https://www.dell.com/support/home/e.../0-NUZmZHlUS3NXdHFhZnYzc005aVFNUT090/overview Looking for $100 shipped