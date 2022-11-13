Todays Sale :> (1) Dell Latitude 7480 (i5 7 series, 12gb, 128gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,601
Took in trade for a customer that wanted a larger screen...she normally used this on her desk, super clean unit, keys are crisp, clean, all letters are there, no shiny keys, no sticky keys
Latitude 7480
i5 7300U (4 cores, 4 threads @ 2.6ghz)
12gb memory (1x 8gb, 1x 4gb) @ 2133mhz
128gb Sata Intel SSD (model SSDSCKKF128GB)
Intel 620 video (1366x768 resolution)
Qualcomm QCA61x4A 802.11ac wifi
Intel i219-LM lan
3 x USB ports
1 x HDMI port
1x USB C
Battery holds a very good charge
Comes with Dell AC adapter, no frayed wires
Fresh install of Windows 10 Pro 22H2 with digital/oem license
Service Tag: GY9GQQ2 https://www.dell.com/support/home/e.../0-NUZmZHlUS3NXdHFhZnYzc005aVFNUT090/overview
Looking for $100 shipped
Latitude 7480
i5 7300U (4 cores, 4 threads @ 2.6ghz)
12gb memory (1x 8gb, 1x 4gb) @ 2133mhz
128gb Sata Intel SSD (model SSDSCKKF128GB)
Intel 620 video (1366x768 resolution)
Qualcomm QCA61x4A 802.11ac wifi
Intel i219-LM lan
3 x USB ports
1 x HDMI port
1x USB C
Battery holds a very good charge
Comes with Dell AC adapter, no frayed wires
Fresh install of Windows 10 Pro 22H2 with digital/oem license
Service Tag: GY9GQQ2 https://www.dell.com/support/home/e.../0-NUZmZHlUS3NXdHFhZnYzc005aVFNUT090/overview
Looking for $100 shipped