to wifi or not to wifi, that is the question lol

i'm doing a complete rebuild of my pc and after nearly a month of research of the changes i want to make, it looks like the only parts i'm keeping from my original build is my CPU(i7 8700k) and my motherboard.this is a link to the motherboard that i have:I've been a welder for 13 years and I'm getting into school this year to switch trades(my goal is to get a BS in mechanical engineering) and my pc is going to be used a lot for online school, gaming in 4k, 120hz, HDR, on my OLED CX that i just got, and for school, i'll be running CAD programs such as blender, Solid Works, and because i also have a music hobby, it'll continue using my DAW program called Reaper.I have a pretty good idea of what kind of parts i need to build a pc. I built the one i have right now and built two others over the last 13 years.however, my sister made a deal with me where she's letting me stay at her house rent free(in exchange for doing some stuff for her)while i'm in school so i can quit my welding job and just continue doing door dash on the side so i can be free to spend 10hrs a day doing nothing but classes/homework so i can get my online education done as fast as possible.however, despite just getting a good internet connection, she won't let me run my 50 foot ethernet cable across the house for better internet speeds lol(and i don't blame her, it's kinda tacky) but she'll let me pay a professional to run the cable through the walls to my room if need be. however she wants me to experiment with wifi technology first before running ethernet through the walls.as you can see, my motherboard isn't wifi capable. and there are three ways i know i can fix this:1. get one of those USB wifi flash drive looking things at best buy or2. install a pcie WIFI card3. replace the motherboard with one that's got wifibut even then, i tested the signal strength using my laptop and my smart phone(because i haven't unpacked my pc yet) in my room vs the living room where the router/modem is at and i'm getting an average of 74 mbps download speed with a ping of 17 in the room of the router/modem...but in my room i get an average of 17-25mbps download speed with a ping in the 30s.and what's strange is that i'm paying for up to 300mbps at xfinity, and i even got like a boost feature with the deal. we just set up the internet yesterday and we are working with xfinity to solve this issue to see what's going on.for gaming purposes i'm trying to get the ping in my room to under 20 and trying to get my money's worth of download speed....so my question is, would i be wasting my money doing the usb wifi option or possibly the pcie wifi option or should i just get the internet cord run it through the walls and call it a day?oh incase you're wondering, my modem/router is the Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Cable Modem Routeri'm trying to see if i can get away with using wifi before spending the money to have ethernet run through the walls of the house