To upgrade an already awesome OLED (Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM 32"(QD-oled) vs the new "Asus ROG Strix XG32UCWMG 32 "(w-oled) ?

D

DeadByDawn

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2004
Messages
477
Hi Hard folks,

This is a somewhat ridiculous question and really leans on someone who has the ASUS PG32UCDM oled today.

I am wondering if upgrading to the new glossy W-OLED XG32UCWMG coming out by asus in October from a new a QD-OLED PG32UCDM (just got it).
I don't care about the 480hz 1080p features. Or any of the other other physical features. I just want the best picture quality, britness, blacks, and colors.

I noticed the new XG32UCWMG comign out in october, has slightly improved brigtness level 1400 nits (vs 1000 on the ucdm model), and better blacks.

Thoughts?
I have about a day left to return the PG32UCDM and place a pre-order for XG32UCWMG

Thanks in advance
 
