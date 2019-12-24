To protect data and code in the age of hybrid cloud, you can always turn to Intel SGX

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 24, 2019 at 2:40 PM.

    erek

    They can't be serious. Trust Intel for security these days? What a joke.

    "The goal of the Confidential Computing Consortium is to establish common, open-source standards and tools for the development of TEEs and TAs.

    This is where Intel® has stepped in with Intel® SGX. It offers hardware-based memory encryption that isolates specific application code and data in memory. It works by allowing developers to create TEEs in hardware. This application-layer TEE can be used to help protect the confidentiality and integrity of customer data and code while it’s processed in the public cloud, encrypt enterprise blockchain payloads, enable machine learning across data sources, significantly scale key management solutions, and much more."

    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/12/24/intel_data_security_hybrid_cloud/
     
    Skull_Angel

    Security, Intel, Public Cloud... Yeah, I'm just gonna walk away and laugh for a moment.
     
    Mega6

    Wonder what happens when you undervolt SGX. Yeah, PlunderVolt!
     
