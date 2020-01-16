To NMVe or not to NVMe...that is the question

SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS

Here are the Expansion Slot specs for the board

* The PCIe x16_3 slot shares bandwidth with PCIe x1_1 and PCIe x1_3

Here are the storage specs

* The M.2_2 socket shares PCIe clock with PCIe x1_1. When PCIe x1_1 or PCIe x1_3 is occupied, the M.2_2 socket can only support SATA mode.



Finally, the question.....