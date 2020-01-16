To NMVe or not to NVMe...that is the question

Confession....this "PCI-E Lanes" business is over my head at the moment. So until I can devote time to studying it, I have a question for the Super Techs..... SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS The Motherboard is a ROG Strix X470-F Gaming board CPU is Ryzen 7 2700X RAM is G.Skill X-Flare 3200 DDR4 (16GB) GPU is PNY GeForce 1060 GTX 6GB SSD = Crucial MX500 1TB SATA Here are the Expansion Slot specs for the board AMD Ryzen™ 2nd Generation 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 SafeSlots (supports x16, x8/x8 mode) AMD X470 chipset - 1 x PCIe 2.0 x16 slot (max. at x4 mode)* - 3 x PCIe 2.0 x1 slots * The PCIe x16_3 slot shares bandwidth with PCIe x1_1 and PCIe x1_3 Here are the storage specs AMD Ryzen™ 2nd Generation/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics - M.2_1 socket 3 with M Key, Type 2242/ 2260/ 2280/ 22110(PCIe 3.0 x4 mode and SATA mode) storage devices support AMD X470 Chipset: - M.2_2 socket 3* with M Key, Type 2242/ 2260/ 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x2 mode and SATA mode) storage devices support - 6 x Serial ATA 6 Gb/s connectors * The M.2_2 socket shares PCIe clock with PCIe x1_1. When PCIe x1_1 or PCIe x1_3 is occupied, the M.2_2 socket can only support SATA mode. Finally, the question..... With the hardware above, can I add a NVMe drive without compromising GPU or SATA bandwidth? If anyone understands the question and takes the time to reply...thank you much.