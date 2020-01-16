To NMVe or not to NVMe...that is the question

    Confession....this "PCI-E Lanes" business is over my head at the moment.

    So until I can devote time to studying it, I have a question for the Super Techs..... :)

    SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS
    The Motherboard is a ROG Strix X470-F Gaming board
    CPU is Ryzen 7 2700X
    RAM is G.Skill X-Flare 3200 DDR4 (16GB)
    GPU is PNY GeForce 1060 GTX 6GB
    SSD = Crucial MX500 1TB SATA

    Here are the Expansion Slot specs for the board
    AMD Ryzen™ 2nd Generation
    2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 SafeSlots (supports x16, x8/x8 mode)

    AMD X470 chipset - 1 x PCIe 2.0 x16 slot (max. at x4 mode)*
    - 3 x PCIe 2.0 x1 slots

    * The PCIe x16_3 slot shares bandwidth with PCIe x1_1 and PCIe x1_3


    Here are the storage specs
    AMD Ryzen™ 2nd Generation/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics
    - M.2_1 socket 3 with M Key, Type 2242/ 2260/ 2280/ 22110(PCIe 3.0 x4 mode and SATA mode) storage devices support

    AMD X470 Chipset:
    - M.2_2 socket 3* with M Key, Type 2242/ 2260/ 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x2 mode and SATA mode) storage devices support
    - 6 x Serial ATA 6 Gb/s connectors

    * The M.2_2 socket shares PCIe clock with PCIe x1_1. When PCIe x1_1 or PCIe x1_3 is occupied, the M.2_2 socket can only support SATA mode.



    Finally, the question.....
    With the hardware above, can I add a NVMe drive without compromising GPU or SATA bandwidth?

    If anyone understands the question and takes the time to reply...thank you much.
     
