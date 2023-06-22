To Compete With NVIDIA’s GPUs Using RISC-V Based AI CPUs

RISC-V

"Tenstorrent also unveiled its RISC-V O-o-O processor family which includes various range of IPs. The company is also developing its second generation RISC-V-based CPU and will also deploy new features such as Vector Arithmetic units into the upcoming chips.

Tenstorrent further announced a brand new collaboration with LG which will be using RISC-V's AI technologies to power its AI needs within its future product lineup. In addition to this, the EU and the Japanese market are already developing a range of systems with RISC-V architecture and it is also seeing increased adoption within the Japanese automobile market. Besides this, Jim also presented the same projection slide featuring AMD's Zen 5 and NVIDIA Grace performance from before which you can read more on here."

1687405701941.png


1687405680301.png

Source: https://wccftech.com/jim-keller-ten...th-nvidia-ai-gpus-using-risc-v-based-ai-cpus/
Jim Keller vs Nvidia would be a cool fight to see lol

But this is the thing Raja is in too right?.................

giphy (8).gif


I'mma have to put my money back on Nvidia in that case

Even with Jim Keller that's too 'poisoned chalice' I'm just saying

1687409224213.png
 
