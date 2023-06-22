To Compete With NVIDIA’s GPUs Using RISC-V Based AI CPUs

erek
RISC-V
"Tenstorrent also unveiled its RISC-V O-o-O processor family which includes various range of IPs. The company is also developing its second generation RISC-V-based CPU and will also deploy new features such as Vector Arithmetic units into the upcoming chips.
Tenstorrent further announced a brand new collaboration with LG which will be using RISC-V's AI technologies to power its AI needs within its future product lineup. In addition to this, the EU and the Japanese market are already developing a range of systems with RISC-V architecture and it is also seeing increased adoption within the Japanese automobile market. Besides this, Jim also presented the same projection slide featuring AMD's Zen 5 and NVIDIA Grace performance from before which you can read more on here."
Source: https://wccftech.com/jim-keller-ten...th-nvidia-ai-gpus-using-risc-v-based-ai-cpus/
