TN-Grid - World Gene Expansion Challenge 2020

Corla99

Hi, I'm Corla99 from the team Boinc.Italy

I'm here to invite you to participate to our challenge on TN-Grid: World Gene Expansion Challenge 2020.
Unlike the other, the start is at 12:00 UTC and the finish is also at 12:00 UTC. From 16th to 23th March.

TN-GridCh.jpg

Here the BoincStats chat/rankings

Join us and let's crunch together!
 
