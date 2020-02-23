TN glow because of viewing distance ?

Hi



i had a XG2401, but i notice a kind of silver glow on bottom right corner on dark content when i get closer to screen ( less than 50 cm), and the left bottom corner have a very smaller glow

It disappeared if i move further or if i move my head in front of it

I didnt notice this problem when i tested the VG248QG and the XF240H



It has been since october, i am searching a replacement for my old 10 years Samsung 2243SN, A TN 21.5 inch 60 hz

Eventually, i begin to wonder if i shouldnt choose a 21.5 monitor instead of 24 inch because of my desk depth (60 cm) and my viewing distance



I tested IPS but i couldnt stand ips glow on dark content, and Flat VA have horrible smearing when scrolling a black text on white background (and vice versa), and i dont like curved VA for browsing