TMSC Is Reportedly Terminating Bulk Discounts and Increasing Prices

"TSMC traditionally does not comment on unofficial information regarding its prices and it is unclear whether the company omits discounts for all of its customers. Furthermore, it is unclear whether the plan to abandon discounts was caused by overwhelming demand or increased pricing quotes by TSMC's rivals.

Over the past few months numerous reports emerged claiming that demand for basic chips produced on 200mm wafers outpaced supplies, which is why companies like United Microelectronics Corp. had to increase their prices. According to the Central News Agency, UMC has even confirmed hikes of its prices.


TSMC and Samsung Foundry are the only companies that can offer leading-edge production technologies, such as 5 nm, 6 nm or 7 nm. Due to high demand and lack of competition (as it is impossible to switch from one foundry to another quickly), contracts for semiconductors using advanced nodes are now a seller's market. Many fabless chip designers depend on their contractors, and are likely to feel the squeeze.

Rising prices at TSMC, UMC, and other foundries will inevitably affect prices of actual products, but it remains to be seen how significant the effect will be."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/tmsc-is-reportedly-terminating-discounts-and-increasing-prices
 
Makes sense. The industry has consolidated to the point where it is a sellers market now.

This is why a healthy competitive market needs 3-4 active top competitors. The two we have (TSMC and Samsung) are better than only one, but you don't get the necessary benefits of free market competition unless you have more players.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Makes sense. The industry has consolidated to the point where it is a sellers market now.

This is why a healthy competitive market needs 3-4 active top competitors. The two we have (TSMC and Samsung) are better than only one, but you don't get the necessary benefits of free market competition unless you have more players.
should we even be thankful that we got $1500 MSRP RTX 3090s for what's about to come ??
 
I hope Intel can fix whatever issue they are facing with their fab and get back in the competition.
This is bound to happen with the kind of market share TSMC have today.
 
Hornet said:
I hope Intel can fix whatever issue they are facing with their fab and get back in the competition.
This is bound to happen with the kind of market share TSMC have today.
Intel is not going to "save us". There needs to be more players than a few in the game at the cutting edge. Unfortunately due to high fab / research costs, don't see that happening.
 
Mega6 said:
Intel is not going to "save us". There needs to be more players than a few in the game at the cutting edge. Unfortunately due to high fab / research costs, don't see that happening.
arm then?

any chance for risc-v ?
 
