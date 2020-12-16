TMSC Is Reportedly Terminating Bulk Discounts and Increasing Prices

erek
"TSMC traditionally does not comment on unofficial information regarding its prices and it is unclear whether the company omits discounts for all of its customers. Furthermore, it is unclear whether the plan to abandon discounts was caused by overwhelming demand or increased pricing quotes by TSMC's rivals.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/tmsc-is-reportedly-terminating-discounts-and-increasing-prices
Over the past few months numerous reports emerged claiming that demand for basic chips produced on 200mm wafers outpaced supplies, which is why companies like United Microelectronics Corp. had to increase their prices. According to the Central News Agency, UMC has even confirmed hikes of its prices.
TSMC and Samsung Foundry are the only companies that can offer leading-edge production technologies, such as 5 nm, 6 nm or 7 nm. Due to high demand and lack of competition (as it is impossible to switch from one foundry to another quickly), contracts for semiconductors using advanced nodes are now a seller's market. Many fabless chip designers depend on their contractors, and are likely to feel the squeeze.
Rising prices at TSMC, UMC, and other foundries will inevitably affect prices of actual products, but it remains to be seen how significant the effect will be."
