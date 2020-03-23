Tivo Bolt Vox up to $400 off

N

nilepez

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
11,628
This deal expires today.

500GB vox is $99.00 (100 off)
1TB vox is $199 (100 off)

Where the real savings comes is if you get a lifetime subscription to the guide service. That is selling for 250, which is 300 off the regular price.

As best I can tell, there's probalby no reason to buy the larger box, since you can replace the drive for less
 
