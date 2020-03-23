Tivo Bolt Vox up to $400 off

This deal expires today.
500GB vox is $99.00 (100 off)
1TB vox is $199 (100 off)
Where the real savings comes is if you get a lifetime subscription to the guide service. That is selling for 250, which is 300 off the regular price.
As best I can tell, there's probalby no reason to buy the larger box, since you can replace the drive for less
