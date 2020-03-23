Titan X Pascal, CRT, DDR3, 1155 board w/ xeon

MahoganySoapbox
Selling off some items while I take the time at home to consolidate my toy collection. Will ship to US addressed with priority mail, and if you're buying multiple items there will obviously be a discount. Shipping outside of the United States may be negotiated.
MSI GTX 1070 8GB Seahawk X for $190 + Shipping. SOLD
GeForce Titan X Pascal. It's currently in use until sold. Tucked nicely inside a server chassis with full speed noctua fans. Moved to a different slot while I test the 1070. GP-102-400-A1 variety. $500 + shipping
There's also an Asus R9 280X DC2T 3GB that I received from ASUS via RMA maybe 2 years ago. Used it a bit here and there but I have more powerful toys now. $60 + Shipping
I replaced the thermal paste on both with Thermal Grizzly Aeronaut. (I may have used Kryonaut on the 1070 but I can't recall. Assume it's Aeronaut.)
Asus P8B-E/4L equipped with a Xeon E3-1275v1 for $150 + Shipping
This thing was great. C204, Quad Intel Nics, 2x PCI-E x16 & 1x PCI-E x8 slots, etc. It was great for any project that needed a mix of add in hardware & reliability.
Supermicro X9SCM-F equipped with a Xeon E3-1220v1 for $80 + Shipping SOLD
DDR3 Ram from Apple Mac Pro computers (Like Frank's Red Hot, I put this shit in everything). This is ECC unbuffered memory that I used with those two server/workstation boards. Both boards will limit speed to spec.
Micron MT9JSF51272AZ-1G9E2ZE (1866 CL13) set of 4x4GB for $35 + Shipping.
Next Up, SK Hynix HMT41GU7AFR8C (RD Spec, 1866 CL13) set of 4x8GB for $60 Shipped. SOLD
DDR4 G-Skill F4-3200C16D-16GVKB set of 2x8GB DDR4-3200 CL16-18-18-38 for $60 Shipped. SOLD
Sony KV-27FS120 27" CRT with a plethora of inputs for retro gaming/consoles. $100 PICKUP in PHILADELPHIA, PA
May be able to workout a delivery in the nearby area because it's a big & heavy sucker.
