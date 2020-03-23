Titan X Pascal, CRT, DDR3, 1155 board w/ xeon

M

MahoganySoapbox

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 19, 2015
Messages
156
Selling off some items while I take the time at home to consolidate my toy collection. Will ship to US addressed with priority mail, and if you're buying multiple items there will obviously be a discount. Shipping outside of the United States may be negotiated.

SOLD MSI GTX 1070 8GB Seahawk X for $190 + Shipping. SOLD

GeForce Titan X Pascal. It's currently in use until sold. Tucked nicely inside a server chassis with full speed noctua fans. Moved to a different slot while I test the 1070. GP-102-400-A1 variety. $500 + shipping
20200415_184656.jpg

There's also an Asus R9 280X DC2T 3GB that I received from ASUS via RMA maybe 2 years ago. Used it a bit here and there but I have more powerful toys now. $60 + Shipping
I replaced the thermal paste on both with Thermal Grizzly Aeronaut. (I may have used Kryonaut on the 1070 but I can't recall. Assume it's Aeronaut.)
IMG_20200320_181440.jpg

Asus P8B-E/4L equipped with a Xeon E3-1275v1 for $150 + Shipping
This thing was great. C204, Quad Intel Nics, 2x PCI-E x16 & 1x PCI-E x8 slots, etc. It was great for any project that needed a mix of add in hardware & reliability.
IMG_20200320_181424.jpg IMG_20200320_181430.jpg

SOLD Supermicro X9SCM-F equipped with a Xeon E3-1220v1 for $80 + Shipping SOLD

DDR3 Ram from Apple Mac Pro computers (Like Frank's Red Hot, I put this shit in everything). This is ECC unbuffered memory that I used with those two server/workstation boards. Both boards will limit speed to spec.

Micron MT9JSF51272AZ-1G9E2ZE (1866 CL13) set of 4x4GB for $35 + Shipping.
IMG_20200320_181605.jpg

SOLD Next Up, SK Hynix HMT41GU7AFR8C (RD Spec, 1866 CL13) set of 4x8GB for $60 Shipped. SOLD
SOLD DDR4 G-Skill F4-3200C16D-16GVKB set of 2x8GB DDR4-3200 CL16-18-18-38 for $60 Shipped. SOLD

Sony KV-27FS120 27" CRT with a plethora of inputs for retro gaming/consoles. $100 PICKUP in PHILADELPHIA, PA
May be able to workout a delivery in the nearby area because it's a big & heavy sucker.
20200311_153819.jpg
 
Last edited:
M

MahoganySoapbox

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 19, 2015
Messages
156
Back after some time away. Not sick! The same craziness most of us may be experiencing.

Still for sale, but the Supermicro board had a request while I was away. Checking with the first requester.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top