tips on inserting rigid tubes into fittings securely

things I've tried 2 methods to insert the tube (in both instances, the fitting/tube/oring has been lube with dishwashing liquid):
Thanks
- see pic1. in this case, I cannot twist the locking cap all the way. I feel it needs another full turn and a half (maybe 2 full turns) before it goes all the way. It feels the tube is secure though.
- see pic2. In this case, I cannot push the tube all the way into the fitting. I also feel this is not possible for some fittings (example: inserting tube for the CPU block). The tube is definitely not secure with this method.
