tips on inserting rigid tubes into fittings securely

see pic1. in this case, I cannot twist the locking cap all the way. I feel it needs another full turn and a half (maybe 2 full turns) before it goes all the way. It feels the tube is secure though. see pic2. In this case, I cannot push the tube all the way into the fitting. I also feel this is not possible for some fittings (example: inserting tube for the CPU block). The tube is definitely not secure with this method. looking at the various build videos, I feel no.1 is the correct way to go but I'm open to ideas.



Thanks



You do it like in the 1st pic. It should be fine. They are made to be tight down by hand. I never had a leak develope from compression fittings. Pic 2 is not the way to do it at all. Do you have the right tube size and fittings?