tips on inserting rigid tubes into fittings securely

things I've tried 2 methods to insert the tube (in both instances, the fitting/tube/oring has been lube with dishwashing liquid):
  1. see pic1. in this case, I cannot twist the locking cap all the way. I feel it needs another full turn and a half (maybe 2 full turns) before it goes all the way. It feels the tube is secure though.
  2. see pic2. In this case, I cannot push the tube all the way into the fitting. I also feel this is not possible for some fittings (example: inserting tube for the CPU block). The tube is definitely not secure with this method.
looking at the various build videos, I feel no.1 is the correct way to go but I'm open to ideas.

Thanks

Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 12.49.53 PM.png

Untitled1.png
Untitled2.png
 
You do it like in the 1st pic. It should be fine. They are made to be tight down by hand. I never had a leak develope from compression fittings. Pic 2 is not the way to do it at all. Do you have the right tube size and fittings?
 
