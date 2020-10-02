Tips on cutting flex tubing straight and smooth?

VirtualMirage
While I know that a specialized tool is probably the best method (and I may stop by my local hardware store to see if they have such a thing in the pipe/tube cutting area), is there any recommendations on how to cut the flex tubing straight using typical tools found at home?
I tried a razor at first but wasn't getting straight, smooth cuts. Scissors were a definitely worse.
I am trying to cut some Primochill 10/13 tubing for my new build.
Thanks!
