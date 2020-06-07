Tips and Ideas For Buying a Gaming/Content Creation Laptop

Looking to buy a new laptop. The last one I bought was 4.5 years ago. I learned a lot back then and got a great gaming laptop for $2500. I want a new one now though. And I have honestly forgotten a lot that I learned.



What I would like (not sure if this is possible with my budget):



-6 cores (this should help with rendering), Open to any quality CPU



-Dual Storage 512 SSD and 1 TB HDD



-Open to any quality GPU but would like at least 6 gigs of DDR6 RAM on the video card



- 17-inch monitor size







Alienware and Asus have been cool brands that I liked in the past. But again I am open here.







My premier focus will be gaming and content creation.







For gaming I mostly play



Tekken 7



Mortal Kombat 11



Apex Legends



Overwatch



Dead By Daylight



Total War Warhammer 2



Civilization 6







For Content creation, the software I use is



OBS (video recording)



Da’Vinici Resolve (video and audio creation)



OpenShot (video creation)



Adobe Premiere Elements (video, photo/thumbnail and audio creation)



Audacity (Audio creation)



My PC struggles with the rendering of Premiere and Resolve in some cases.



Adobe Spark (photo/thumbnail creation)



Adobe Phobia (photo/thumbnail creation)







The games I create Content for are fighting games mostly.



My budget is around 2800 (including taxes).