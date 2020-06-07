Tips and Ideas For Buying a Gaming/Content Creation Laptop

Looking to buy a new laptop. The last one I bought was 4.5 years ago. I learned a lot back then and got a great gaming laptop for $2500. I want a new one now though. And I have honestly forgotten a lot that I learned.

What I would like (not sure if this is possible with my budget):

-6 cores (this should help with rendering), Open to any quality CPU

-Dual Storage 512 SSD and 1 TB HDD

-Open to any quality GPU but would like at least 6 gigs of DDR6 RAM on the video card

- 17-inch monitor size



Alienware and Asus have been cool brands that I liked in the past. But again I am open here.



My premier focus will be gaming and content creation.



For gaming I mostly play

Tekken 7

Mortal Kombat 11

Apex Legends

Overwatch

Dead By Daylight

Total War Warhammer 2

Civilization 6



For Content creation, the software I use is

OBS (video recording)

Da’Vinici Resolve (video and audio creation)

OpenShot (video creation)

Adobe Premiere Elements (video, photo/thumbnail and audio creation)

Audacity (Audio creation)

My PC struggles with the rendering of Premiere and Resolve in some cases.

Adobe Spark (photo/thumbnail creation)

Adobe Phobia (photo/thumbnail creation)



The games I create Content for are fighting games mostly.

My budget is around 2800 (including taxes).
 
