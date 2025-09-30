erek
“In terms of hardware resources, the nanoCH32V317 includes an onboard 8MHz crystal oscillator and a 32.768KHz oscillator for accurate clocking, as well as a filtered 100M Ethernet port.
The two USB interfaces provide flexible device connectivity, with one configured for full-speed and the other for high-speed operation. Programming is possible without external hardware thanks to USB ISP support, though the board also offers SWD pins for use with WCH’s WCHLink programmer.
Software development is supported through WCH’s MounRiver Studio IDE, which runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Developers can build and flash sample projects such as GPIO toggling, with compiled binaries stored in the project’s object directory.
Firmware can be deployed either through WCHISPStudio over USB or through SWD when debugging is required. Documentation and reference materials, including example code and diagrams, are available on GitHub to help streamline development.
Further Information
The nanoCH32V317 is available through distributors such as AliExpress and Tindie, with a starting price of $6.80. Several kit options are offered, ranging from the basic board with pin headers to bundles that include a 1-meter USB Type-C cable or the WCH-LinkE debugger. All versions are currently listed in stock and ship directly from China.”
Source: https://linuxgizmos.com/tiny-risc-v-development-board-with-wch-ch32v317wcu6-available-from-6-80/
