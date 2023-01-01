Timings - CL16 @ 3200Mhz = CL18 @ 3600Mhz?

From my research, higher clocks benefit AMD Ryzen systems more than CL value, but what about newer Intel CPU's like Alder Lake and Raptor Lake? I'd like to see some actual benchmark results that demonstrate whether "CL16 @ 3200Mhz = CL18 @ 3600Mhz = CL19 @ 4000Mhz" concept is true or not. Is there an actual formula that calculates theoretical bandwidth based on memory clocks and timings? The latest reviews seem to completely omit comand rate (1T vs 2T) from reported timings. Isn't command rate of more importance to performance than CL values?