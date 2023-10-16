Time to upgrade

I got a old Dell 1525 with T8300 , but seems like one of the windows 10 update slowed the thing down
Been looking around online at newer laptops but I know nothing about any of these.
I want something that is a step up from the dell that can run Win 10 or 11 without issue.
Not a gamer at all so it does not have to be a speed demon
thanks
Been looking around online at newer laptops but I know nothing about any of these.
I want something that is a step up from the dell that can run Win 10 or 11 without issue.
Not a gamer at all so it does not have to be a speed demon
thanks