For all intents and purposes, there was NO stock. To claim otherwise is nonsense.



This is all about Nvidia hanging the anchor price of $699 to the 3080. Mark it down, you will very likely NEVER be able to get a $699 3080. The margin isn't high enough for Nvidia or AIB's to produce them.



Come November, you'll be able to get a $899 3080 with 20GB of memory, but all people will think about is the $699 and Day 1 reviews.