Time to retire my 3770k - Intel or AMD?

My trusty old Ivy Bridge setup is finally feeling the crunch. I figure there might be some others on this forum still rocking old setups, or recently upgraded from one, so any thoughts on all this are appreciated.

Looking to jump to an new 8-core setup, mainly for gaming. I've been playing a lot more CPU-bound stuff lately too - so that's got me itching to upgrade for better min fps in stuff like Cities:skylines and Planet Coaster.

I hear that Intel and AMD are on near-equal IPC footing these days, but with Intel pushing faster clocks and coming out ahead for single-thread performance. So that gets me leaning towards Intel.

Given how infrequently I upgrade, I'm not sure which platform would suit me better. If my current board supported a newer CPU I would probably do an incremental upgrade more often, so that gets me leaning back towards AMD since they tend to drag out socket and chipset support longer than Intel.

Budget is not a big issue, but I would like to keep it under $1k for a cpu, board, ram, and new SSD. Overclocking support is nice, but not mandatory since the margins aren't what they used to be.

I'm also wondering if I will need a new PSU - will my Seasonic M12II 750 still plug right on these new boards?
 
I am finding a lot of my friends are upgrading to the 3800x and not overclocking, they all seem pretty happy with the purchase.

If it were me though, I would probably wait a few months for the next series of intel chips, and buy their 8 core with hyperthreading. Their top end for the desktop platform will be 10 core.
 
