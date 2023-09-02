Time to replace router.......

Whach
Hello all. So its time to replace my aging ASUS RT AC87U router. But with what is the question. I kind of want a brute force behemoth, like the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000. I am partial to Asus routers, but I don't particularly like the "gamer" aesthetic to the UI of the ROG line. That's why I'm also considering/curious about the Unify Dream Router for it's dashboard features & wifi6, and just to try a change. However, I've heard the Wi-Fi for this isn't particularly strong and the unit is underpowered CPU-wise. It may be a problem should I ever upgrade to Gigabit Fiber (currently on 650 up/down ATT).
To be be clear, I'm getting rid of my current unit because I need a bit more grunt Wi-Fi wise & I can tell its beginning to struggle in general use. I would separate everything out, but I generally want an all-in-one solution with the possibility of expanding it in to a mesh-like system later on ( I cant run a cable and stick an AP somewhere due to my Mrs.'s objections).
For context, I currently live in a densely wi-fi crowded neighborhood in a ground floor apartment (approx. 1000sq ft.). The building is from the 1930's, so everything is oooold. My current router has to be placed next to my TV/console/speakers so EM interference is an unfortunate situation. PC is wired, wifi is for iot / laptop / mobile devices.
Anyway, thanks for any input/suggestions. Cheers.
