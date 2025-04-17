Time to finally upgrade from my old 970. Where to go?

I'm finally starting to get back in to some light gaming after a decent hiatus and my 970 is obviously long in the tooth and not keeping up. Even on the lowest of the low settings in COD Warzone I'm only able to pull maybe 60-75 frames if I'm lucky. I built a system a few years back but didn't upgrade the GPU at that time, although I probably should have with the hindsight on the current market. I mainly play FPS shooters, DOTA, and various other titles. Nothing too taxing.



I have a Asus B550E, 3800X, 32GB Samsung ram, SSDs etc. I will probably upgrade to the 5800X3D at some point to stretch the life of the rig. Currently gaming on a 1080p LG OLED but will be moving to a new 4K LG G4/5 in a few weeks.



I've been out of the loop on GPUs up until the past week and have been doing endless research. Locally there is a guy selling a EVGA 2080ti FTW3 Ultra NIB for $250 that I was thinking of offering $200 on which would be a nice step up from the 970. Seems like if I were to go to a 4070ti/4080 or higher I'd be spending at least 3x as much.



Any recommendations on what you would do in my shoes? I really don't want to spend more than $600-700 but the thought of spending $200 on the 2080Ti for now and saving the extra cash is appealing.