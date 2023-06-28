Time to buy a 4090 PC

R

rinaldo00

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
2,032
I just received a $5000 property tax rebate check and with news that the 5000 series is being delayed I think now is finally the time to upgrade to a 4090.

I used to upgrade to the top Nvidia GPU every generation. My current GPU is the Pascal Titan X. Then the series 2000 GPUs were too expensive for too little gain and the series 3000 GPUs were impossible to get.

I have a condition that limits my dexterity so I just want to buy a pre built system. I also like the RGB gear from Corsair.

Tell me what you would change in this system.

Thanks
pc.jpg
 
any reason you wont go X3D on your end for gaming? I would rather go 7800x3d and upgrade the hard drive to 2TB instead. That will much better gaming setup than 500GB. Also X3D will help out not needing the fastest ram setup either for gaming.
 
Well I have always used Intel but I was going to switch to AMD for the 5800x3d. Reviews have said because of the better architecture in the 7000 series that the 3D cache doesn't help as much with the 7800x3d. I also heard that matching RAM with AMD CPUs can be trickier than with Intel.
Can you recommend a motherboard and RAM kit to go with the 7800x3d? I will go check what they offer on the AMD builds.
 
These are the AMD motherboards offered
Asus Prime X670-P WiFi
MSI MPG XC70E Carbon WiFi
ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero
 
I would consider (if you want to avoid doing it yourself) upgrading the harddrives, but that can be some of the easiest part to do, 970 evo is a nice drive, but 500gb would be quite limited (maybe you already have them on hand)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top