Time to buy a 4090 PC - FINAL BUILD!!!

I just received a $5000 property tax rebate check and with news that the 5000 series is being delayed I think now is finally the time to upgrade to a 4090.

I used to upgrade to the top Nvidia GPU every generation. My current GPU is the Pascal Titan X. Then the series 2000 GPUs were too expensive for too little gain and the series 3000 GPUs were impossible to get.

I have a condition that limits my dexterity so I just want to buy a pre built system. I also like the RGB gear from Corsair.

Tell me what you would change in this system.

Thanks
pc.jpg
 
any reason you wont go X3D on your end for gaming? I would rather go 7800x3d and upgrade the hard drive to 2TB instead. That will much better gaming setup than 500GB. Also X3D will help out not needing the fastest ram setup either for gaming.
 
Well I have always used Intel but I was going to switch to AMD for the 5800x3d. Reviews have said because of the better architecture in the 7000 series that the 3D cache doesn't help as much with the 7800x3d. I also heard that matching RAM with AMD CPUs can be trickier than with Intel.
Can you recommend a motherboard and RAM kit to go with the 7800x3d? I will go check what they offer on the AMD builds.
 
These are the AMD motherboards offered
Asus Prime X670-P WiFi
MSI MPG XC70E Carbon WiFi
ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero
 
I would consider (if you want to avoid doing it yourself) upgrading the harddrives, but that can be some of the easiest part to do, 970 evo is a nice drive, but 500gb would be quite limited (maybe you already have them on hand)
 
LukeTbk said:
I would consider (if you want to avoid doing it yourself) upgrading the harddrives, but that can be some of the easiest part to do, 970 evo is a nice drive, but 500gb would be quite limited (maybe you already have them on hand)
Yes, I picked the cheapest hard drive because as you say it is the easiest part to switch ;)
 
If it is mostly for gaming I would really look at the 7800x3d, sometime intel do better (specially if you spend a lot more on the ram), but you do not loose much via the 7800x3d and sometime it does much better in game that react well to the cache and would be cheaper, easier to cool at low noise.

And the 1000w psu could not be an issue if you want to OC both the Cpu-GPU, not that it would necessarily be with the 4090-13900k combo, but all things being equal less power the better
 
rinaldo00 said:
Well I have always used Intel but I was going to switch to AMD for the 5800x3d. Reviews have said because of the better architecture in the 7000 series that the 3D cache doesn't help as much with the 7800x3d. I also heard that matching RAM with AMD CPUs can be trickier than with Intel.
Can you recommend a motherboard and RAM kit to go with the 7800x3d? I will go check what they offer on the AMD builds.
all understanable. But 7800x3d definitely holds its own in gaming and probably going to be fastest. Matching rams shouldn't have no issue on AMD system if you are buying prebuilt. They all just work. You would really need much faster ram with intel to get every bit out of it. That is why I was recommending this so you can stick to the same speed ram. I just lover the power efficiency on the 7800x3d. I mean it runs quiet, barely using any power getting the most in games. Just insane.

I would just let the system run and not mess with it. You get most performance squeezed out it and mine has been rock solid so far.

makes sense on the HD. I would probably grab the 4TB that I saw here for 200 for silicon power on amazon. I have a few 2TB but that was really tempting to me lmao.
 
Is there a faster ram choice? Pretty sure ddr5 6000 is the sweet spot at least for the 7000 series ryzen chips
 
Armenius said:
Oof. I'm fine with paying a little premium for a custom builder to build it for me, but over $1,000?
If there is no tax disparency between the 2 it is a lot, if one is with tax and not the other, still a lot.
 
rinaldo00 said:
Hm, my original Intel build came in at $4,100 and the AMD build at $3980
That's not too bad, then. I don't know how good Origin PC support is, but it may be worth it.
rinaldo00 said:
Is it that much better than the MSI? I ask because the Corsair software links better with Asus motherboards.
MSI has been more responsive and open about the SoC voltage issue than ASUS. Other than that, the ASUS board is really a standard B650 in disguise, not a X670.

12+2 VRM phases on the ASUS compared to 18+2+1 on the MSI
6-layer PCB on the ASUS compared to 8-layer on the MSI
No PCI-E 5.0 support for the x16 slots
Far fewer I/O options (both board headers and input ports)
QVL shows the lack of testing ASUS did on this board compared to MSI

If you have no plans to tinker with the build at all, now or in the future, then I wouldn't worry about it too much. It may be worth it to you to save $100.
 
Armenius said:
That's not too bad, then. I don't know how good Origin PC support is, but it may be worth it.

MSI has been more responsive and open about the SoC voltage issue than ASUS. Other than that, the ASUS board is really a standard B650 in disguise, not a X670.


If you have no plans to tinker with the build at all, now or in the future, then I wouldn't worry about it too much. It may be worth it to you to save $100.
Yes, I am aware of the Asus scandal and did not want to reward them with a purchase, that is why I picked the MSI in my first build. I know some people are annoyed with the RGB stuff but I want to go all out for once and the only motherboard manufacturer that Corsair has made a deal with is Asus.

I have no plans to tinker with it.
 
Not to rain on your parade but have you seen this?

It's also worth reading some of the comments
 
Looks great, but you really need 2TB ssd for games. 500GB is not near enough.

Curious, how much would you save by building yourself?
 
Blackstone said:
Looks great, but you really need 2TB ssd for games. 500GB is not near enough.

Curious, how much would you save by building yourself?
I plan on swapping out the hard drive, that I can do myself ;)

Here is the build in parts
PCPartPicker Part List

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 4.2 GHz 8-Core Processor ($438.00 @ Newegg)
CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i ELITE LCD 58.1 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler ($252.16 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: Asus PRIME X670-P WIFI ATX AM5 Motherboard ($272.99 @ Amazon)
Memory: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6200 CL36 Memory ($169.99 @ Amazon)
Storage: Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500 GB M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive ($39.95 @ Amazon)
Video Card: MSI GAMING X TRIO GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Video Card ($1649.99 @ Newegg)
Case: Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB ATX Mid Tower Case ($339.99 @ Newegg)
Power Supply: Corsair RM1000x (2021) 1000 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($174.99 @ Amazon)
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM - DVD 64-bit ($129.55 @ Other World Computing)
Case Fan: Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB ELITE 47.7 CFM 120 mm Fans 3-Pack ($67.98 @ Amazon)
Total: $3535.59
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2023-06-28 21:41 EDT-0400


Prebuilt $3,981.96 shipped without taxes (added later)
 
If you don't want to build it DIY then I think this build looks good and not outrageous for the money. I'd vote for going AMD right now as well - if only because it leaves the door open to upgrade to potentially much better CPU down the road with AM5. 13900k is a monster but there's nowhere to go on that socket.

I can't speak to the post-Corsair build quality, but I bought a Origin Genesis case years ago (they briefly sold stand-alone cases directly). I doubt that case shares much DNA with the current Origin/Corsair case, but it did speak to the build quality which was top notch. Not Caselabs quality, but comparable to high-end Silverstone if that means anything. Also the case was *very* well packaged and protected - and that was even without the crazy wooden shipping container option.

Regarding that GN video, I like Steve's content but he's competing for eyeballs. I think they are massively blowing out of proportion the fans having been set to ramp quickly to 100%. If there is one takeaway from that video, I think it is don't pay extra for a poor paintjob.
 
rinaldo00 said:
Wow, that is brutal.

Any of you guys want to build me a PC?;)
Its really not bad. Just plug in the wires. I'm the least tech savvy person here on [H] by FAR and built my setup. Everyone here gave me an answer on any of my questions within minutes of asking.
 
Is there a reason you're going with all of this Corsair RGB stuff and paying a premium for it? $340 for a plastic and steel case is insane, same with their cooler.

If you're building it yourself, why is the 970 Evo Plus still listed?
 
ND40oz said:
Is there a reason you're going with all of this Corsair RGB stuff and paying a premium for it? $340 for a plastic and steel case is insane, same with their cooler.

If you're building it yourself, why is the 970 Evo Plus still listed?
Yes, I just want a crazy flashy PC for once. I have a condition that limits my dexterity so I just want to buy a pre built system, but swapping out a hard drive I can do or my girlfriend can.
 
Westwood said:
Its really not bad. Just plug in the wires. I'm the least tech savvy person here on [H] by FAR and built my setup. Everyone here gave me an answer on any of my questions within minutes of asking.
Airbrushkid said:
Building a pc is really easy.
Op stated he has a condition affecting his dexterity so probably not easy for him.
 
rinaldo00 said:
Yes, I just want a crazy flashy PC for once. I have a condition that limits my dexterity so I just want to buy a pre built system, but swapping out a hard drive I can do or my girlfriend can.
Do you live near a Microcenter? If so, you can pick the parts and they'll build it for you.

https://www.microcenter.com/product...tom-water-cooled-pc-building-service---tier-3

Edit: I tried to match your parts list up as best as I could and upgraded things where they were better for the build, like the power supply with the 16-pin 12VHPWR cable for the 4090 and a 360 radiator.

https://www.microcenter.com/site/co...spx?load=17e915cf-3f0f-4314-a13e-c287f38a2cbf

Comes out to $3969 with the $250 assembly fee.
 
TrevorR said:
Op stated he has a condition affecting his dexterity so probably not easy for him.
rinaldo00 said:
Oh I definitely have the technical knowledge but I have a condition that limits my dexterity and doing wiring, screws, and such is impossible so I just want to buy a pre built system
Ah, missed that.

I'd almost think there'd be someone here that could slap something together for yea.
 
