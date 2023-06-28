Time to buy a 4090 PC - FINAL BUILD!!!

I just received a $5000 property tax rebate check and with news that the 5000 series is being delayed I think now is finally the time to upgrade to a 4090.
I used to upgrade to the top Nvidia GPU every generation. My current GPU is the Pascal Titan X. Then the series 2000 GPUs were too expensive for too little gain and the series 3000 GPUs were impossible to get.
I have a condition that limits my dexterity so I just want to buy a pre built system. I also like the RGB gear from Corsair.
Tell me what you would change in this system.
Thanks
