Time to buy a 4090 PC - FINAL BUILD!!!

If you don't want to build it DIY then I think this build looks good and not outrageous for the money. I'd vote for going AMD right now as well - if only because it leaves the door open to upgrade to potentially much better CPU down the road with AM5. 13900k is a monster but there's nowhere to go on that socket.I can't speak to the post-Corsair build quality, but I bought a Origin Genesis case years ago (they briefly sold stand-alone cases directly). I doubt that case shares much DNA with the current Origin/Corsair case, but it did speak to the build quality which was top notch. Not Caselabs quality, but comparable to high-end Silverstone if that means anything. Also the case was *very* well packaged and protected - and that was even without the crazy wooden shipping container option.Regarding that GN video, I like Steve's content but he's competing for eyeballs. I think they are massively blowing out of proportion the fans having been set to ramp quickly to 100%. If there is one takeaway from that video, I think it is don't pay extra for a poor paintjob.