Time for me to dump Mint, thinking about going back to Windows

I've been struggling for days trying to figure out how to disable auto login which I foolishly enabled when I installed Linux Mint Cinnamon. Bad mistake, for get auto connecting to shares if you do.

There all lots of pages telling how to do this but absolutely none of them apply to the latest version 20. And also, enabling manual login on the users tab does absolutely nothing. So you guys are my last hope. I'd love to totally nuke the keyring in it's entirety but apparently this isn't possible.



TIA