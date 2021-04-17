Time for me to dump Mint, thinking about going back to Windows

I've been struggling for days trying to figure out how to disable auto login which I foolishly enabled when I installed Linux Mint Cinnamon. Bad mistake, for get auto connecting to shares if you do.
There all lots of pages telling how to do this but absolutely none of them apply to the latest version 20. And also, enabling manual login on the users tab does absolutely nothing. So you guys are my last hope. I'd love to totally nuke the keyring in it's entirety but apparently this isn't possible.

TIA

I've been struggling for days trying to figure out how to disable auto login which I foolishly enabled when I installed Linux Mint Cinnamon. Bad mistake, for get auto connecting to shares if you do.
There all lots of pages telling how to do this but absolutely none of them apply to the latest version 20. And also, enabling manual login on the users tab does absolutely nothing. So you guys are my last hope. I'd love to totally nuke the keyring in it's entirety but apparently this isn't possible.

TIA

TIA
Funny you mention this. Did it once before and had to reinstall. I hope it's changed and someone here can't direct us better than snarky form posts.
 
I'd also like to know if this is an issue in just Mint or if it applies to all flavors of Linux. Insanely stupid that the info is out there and none of it works. To say this makes Linux look bad is an understatement.
 
I'd also like to know if this is an issue in just Mint or if it applies to all flavors of Linux. Insanely stupid that the info is out there and none of it works. To say this makes Linux look bad is an understatement.
Every new version should come with a new manual.. might need to read it to see the differences. I have never read one, so I can't say if they have a section listing new things.
 
I've been struggling for days trying to figure out how to disable auto login which I foolishly enabled when I installed Linux Mint Cinnamon. Bad mistake, for get auto connecting to shares if you do.
There all lots of pages telling how to do this but absolutely none of them apply to the latest version 20. And also, enabling manual login on the users tab does absolutely nothing. So you guys are my last hope. I'd love to totally nuke the keyring in it's entirety but apparently this isn't possible.

TIA

TIA
Time to move over to Ubuntu and ditch that KDE stuff, in my opinion. It is entirely up to you but, as nice as KDE may look, it has issues.

Edit: And in Ubuntu, it is super easy: Settings - Users - Unlock to change settings - slide Automatic Login to the left, done.
 
Never used Cinnamon, in KDE you just go into settings>login> and toggle auto login off and on. Does cinnamon not have login settings or maybe in security settings?
 
One of the places where the directive sometimes resides is /etc/gdm3/custom.conf
If it's not there, you can try this command in the shell:

grep -r -i "automaticlogin" /etc/

It should do a recursive, case insensitive search for the 'automaticlogin' and similar directives in /etc/ and its sub-directories.
I'm a Debian person, though, sorry.
 
Iirc, cinnamon hides a lot of configuration, just like gnome. It really irks me that I have to open up their version of the winblows registry just to change some setting they decided doesn't require a switch in the UI...

Might run this in ~/.config/ too.
 
Iirc, cinnamon hides a lot of configuration, just like gnome. It really irks me that I have to open up their version of the winblows registry just to change some setting they decided doesn't require a switch in the UI...


Might run this in ~/.config/ too.
Just like Gnome? Oh come one, get real, this setting is clearly available in Gnome so this is not even an accurate comparison. Also, I can use dconf.editor or Gnome Tweaks for other things, if I want.
 
Just like Gnome? Oh come one, get real, this setting is clearly available in Gnome so this is not even an accurate comparison. Also, I can use dconf.editor or Gnome Tweaks for other things, if I want.
"Iirc"

Edit: it's been a while since I've used either. They were either buggy, or lacked the configuration I wanted, and I hate having to open up dconf (or whatever I used at the time) to change things. Other DEs have issues too, but I just can't stand that.
 
