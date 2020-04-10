Time for another Crysis Mod

1.Best results is to play in devmode.Also for Mods to work Correctly.Start new level to avoid errors.Example no tires on LTV.ADD(-devmode)to crysis target line in shortcut to game.Or add to launch command for game.Will work on steam/origin versionsLooks like:Electronic Arts\Bin32\Crysis.exe" -devmode2.Always Delete Shader Cache files before adding new Shader files to avoid errors.(C:\Users\yourname\Documents\my games\Crysis\Shaders\Cache)3.Unzip/extract all files to game folder.Overwrite all files,original back ups are supplied for origin patched game.Origin Games\Crysis\Game4.Click on the Installer of your choice for Time Of Day Files(5 different ones to choose from)Uninstall Time Of Day files clcik on Installer CrysisTOD.bat- (This will install Crysis default Time Of Day Files)5.How to uninstall-Use your own back up you made or the one providedFolder Back Up Original Files copy and patse the Crysis Folder into your install game folderOrigin Games\CrysisDelete these files fromOrigin Games\Crysis\GameZPatch2.pakzz_Nanosuit_v2_Gear_With_Attachments.pakzz_wclaws.pak6.To delete indivual mods,use links provided and use 7zip or similar to open there .pak files and delete the excat content you want to delete from Zpatch1 folder.Thank to the original modders of the Time Of Day Files1.BlackFire's Mod Ultimate 1.32.Crysis CCC 2.21 mod3.Crysis ToD Mster Config 3.01v4.Crysis RELI25.Natural ModOther Mods,some added testure POM files not listed.zz_Nanosuit_v2_Gear_With_AttachmentsCrysis - AMD's 3D Now! fix 1.0.0Crysis (64bit) - Unhandlead point inexact result exception fix 1.0.0Crysis 60 FPS fixCrysis HD Textures 2018Vietcrynewshaderszz_newCrysisrockszz_treepalmtexturecrysis_texture_update_packzzz_HDGrasszz_XtremeFXzz_PureBloodzz_weapons_scriptszz_CNW_HUDDynamic Fire Alpha