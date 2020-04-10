Time for another Crysis Mod

gerardfraser
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 972
Two versions to pick from and comes with installers to install Time Of Day Files and textures.
Download Mod-Crysis 2020 Extreme Particles and Dynamic Fire for high end PC
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dz4O8maxNkLHOZrRNc8OJxlRboOta-N9/view?usp=sharing
Download Mod-Crysis 2020
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I8yPMz8FTP0Lkx5kcyTvUlTGXZCuyGbB/view?usp=sharing
Always back up your own files and autoexec.cfg has bind commands.You can change to whatever you want.
Mod has files to fix 24Hz bug and fixes for CPU's to stop crashing,not working in Windows 10.
I suggest play with wclaws and no guns for awesome fun.
Wclaws
In console type- i_giveitem wclaws
IncendiaryAmmo
In console type- i_giveitem FY71IncendiaryAmmo
Video 4K
How to install.
Download Mod-Crysis 2020 Extreme Particles and Dynamic Fire for high end PC
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dz4O8maxNkLHOZrRNc8OJxlRboOta-N9/view?usp=sharing
Download Mod-Crysis 2020
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I8yPMz8FTP0Lkx5kcyTvUlTGXZCuyGbB/view?usp=sharing
Always back up your own files and autoexec.cfg has bind commands.You can change to whatever you want.
Mod has files to fix 24Hz bug and fixes for CPU's to stop crashing,not working in Windows 10.
I suggest play with wclaws and no guns for awesome fun.
Wclaws
In console type- i_giveitem wclaws
IncendiaryAmmo
In console type- i_giveitem FY71IncendiaryAmmo
Video 4K
How to install.
1.Best results is to play in devmode.Also for Mods to work Correctly.Start new level to avoid errors.Example no tires on LTV.
ADD(-devmode)to crysis target line in shortcut to game.Or add to launch command for game.Will work on steam/origin versions
Looks like:Electronic Arts\Bin32\Crysis.exe" -devmode
2.Always Delete Shader Cache files before adding new Shader files to avoid errors.
(C:\Users\yourname\Documents\my games\Crysis\Shaders\Cache)
3.Unzip/extract all files to game folder.Overwrite all files,original back ups are supplied for origin patched game.
Origin Games\Crysis\Game
4.Click on the Installer of your choice for Time Of Day Files(5 different ones to choose from)
Uninstall Time Of Day files clcik on Installer CrysisTOD.bat- (This will install Crysis default Time Of Day Files)
5.How to uninstall-Use your own back up you made or the one provided
Folder Back Up Original Files copy and patse the Crysis Folder into your install game folder
Origin Games\Crysis
Delete these files from
Origin Games\Crysis\Game
ZPatch2.pak
zz_Nanosuit_v2_Gear_With_Attachments.pak
zz_wclaws.pak
6.To delete indivual mods,use links provided and use 7zip or similar to open there .pak files and delete the excat content you want to delete from Zpatch1 folder.
Thank to the original modders of the Time Of Day Files
1.BlackFire's Mod Ultimate 1.3
2.Crysis CCC 2.21 mod
3.Crysis ToD Mster Config 3.01v
4.Crysis RELI2
5.Natural Mod
Other Mods,some added testure POM files not listed.
zz_Nanosuit_v2_Gear_With_Attachments
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_nanosuit_v2_gear_with_attachments-114262/
Crysis - AMD's 3D Now! fix 1.0.0
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_fiks_dlya_amd-193990/
Crysis (64bit) - Unhandlead point inexact result exception fix 1.0.0
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_fiks_dlya_64_bit-193988/
Crysis 60 FPS fix
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_60_fps_fix-190906/
Crysis HD Textures 2018
https://www.moddb.com/games/crysis/downloads/crysis-hd-textures-2018
Vietcry
https://www.moddb.com/mods/vietcry/downloads/vietcry-non-setup-version
newshaders
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_new_shaders-158333/
zz_newCrysisrocks
http://www.mediafire.com/file/hceb7tah3qe97bl/zz_newCrysisrocks.pak/file
zz_treepalmtexture
http://www.mediafire.com/file/xgdegw5b4pfz4be/zz_treepalmtexture.pak/file
crysis_texture_update_pack
https://www.fileplanet.com/archive/p-44893/Crysis-Rygel-High-Texture-Mod/download
zzz_HDGrass
http://www.mediafire.com/file/s1j93zz5qihip3b/zzz_HDGrass.pak/file
zz_XtremeFX
http://www.mediafire.com/file/m3r1f4p7ed18v6r/zz_XtremeFX.pak/file
zz_PureBlood
http://www.mediafire.com/file/llt7jaolcp5h760/zz_PureBlood.pak/file
zz_weapons_scripts
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_crysis_warhead_weapons_mod-165377/
zz_CNW_HUD
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_novyj_hud-95545/
Dynamic Fire Alpha
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_dynamic_fire_alpha_1_2-21896/
ADD(-devmode)to crysis target line in shortcut to game.Or add to launch command for game.Will work on steam/origin versions
Looks like:Electronic Arts\Bin32\Crysis.exe" -devmode
2.Always Delete Shader Cache files before adding new Shader files to avoid errors.
(C:\Users\yourname\Documents\my games\Crysis\Shaders\Cache)
3.Unzip/extract all files to game folder.Overwrite all files,original back ups are supplied for origin patched game.
Origin Games\Crysis\Game
4.Click on the Installer of your choice for Time Of Day Files(5 different ones to choose from)
Uninstall Time Of Day files clcik on Installer CrysisTOD.bat- (This will install Crysis default Time Of Day Files)
5.How to uninstall-Use your own back up you made or the one provided
Folder Back Up Original Files copy and patse the Crysis Folder into your install game folder
Origin Games\Crysis
Delete these files from
Origin Games\Crysis\Game
ZPatch2.pak
zz_Nanosuit_v2_Gear_With_Attachments.pak
zz_wclaws.pak
6.To delete indivual mods,use links provided and use 7zip or similar to open there .pak files and delete the excat content you want to delete from Zpatch1 folder.
Thank to the original modders of the Time Of Day Files
1.BlackFire's Mod Ultimate 1.3
2.Crysis CCC 2.21 mod
3.Crysis ToD Mster Config 3.01v
4.Crysis RELI2
5.Natural Mod
Other Mods,some added testure POM files not listed.
zz_Nanosuit_v2_Gear_With_Attachments
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_nanosuit_v2_gear_with_attachments-114262/
Crysis - AMD's 3D Now! fix 1.0.0
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_fiks_dlya_amd-193990/
Crysis (64bit) - Unhandlead point inexact result exception fix 1.0.0
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_fiks_dlya_64_bit-193988/
Crysis 60 FPS fix
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_60_fps_fix-190906/
Crysis HD Textures 2018
https://www.moddb.com/games/crysis/downloads/crysis-hd-textures-2018
Vietcry
https://www.moddb.com/mods/vietcry/downloads/vietcry-non-setup-version
newshaders
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_new_shaders-158333/
zz_newCrysisrocks
http://www.mediafire.com/file/hceb7tah3qe97bl/zz_newCrysisrocks.pak/file
zz_treepalmtexture
http://www.mediafire.com/file/xgdegw5b4pfz4be/zz_treepalmtexture.pak/file
crysis_texture_update_pack
https://www.fileplanet.com/archive/p-44893/Crysis-Rygel-High-Texture-Mod/download
zzz_HDGrass
http://www.mediafire.com/file/s1j93zz5qihip3b/zzz_HDGrass.pak/file
zz_XtremeFX
http://www.mediafire.com/file/m3r1f4p7ed18v6r/zz_XtremeFX.pak/file
zz_PureBlood
http://www.mediafire.com/file/llt7jaolcp5h760/zz_PureBlood.pak/file
zz_weapons_scripts
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_crysis_warhead_weapons_mod-165377/
zz_CNW_HUD
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_novyj_hud-95545/
Dynamic Fire Alpha
https://www.playground.ru/files/crysis_dynamic_fire_alpha_1_2-21896/