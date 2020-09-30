Time for a new case....which one of these?

Time to prepare for a new build and a new enclosure. I am very concerned about dust & pet hair (needs robust filters), but also for airflow efficiency. I'm planning for a tower air cooler (NHD-15), a standard atx mobo, 2 mechanical hard-drives, bunch of SSD's I have laying around, a RTX 3080 FE (if I can get my hands on one). I would hang on to my optical drive but I'll get a USB version when I need one. Anyway, I've been looking through various mid tower options and have come up with some tentative candidates (I've already considered their prices for my use before listing them - not listed in any specific order). Planning for positive pressure setup to prevent dust bunnies.



1. Lian-li Lancool 2 Mesh

2. Phanteks P600S

3. Corsair 4000D

4. Phanteks ENTHOO EVOLV ATX

5. NZXT H710 (not too keen on this one except for its looks - airflow is iffy)

6. Fractal Design Meshify-C (I'm not sure if the front panel can block out most dust)

7. Fractal design s6/s7



Any thoughts/comments are appreciated.