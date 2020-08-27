Time for a good update (Help Please) - Updating My Hardware in a Corsair 900D for 4K Gaming at High FPS

Hi All,

The help of this forum was amazing in helping me build my watercooled rig. It was built in 2014 and never had a single issue. Now it is time with Ampere to go through a proper upgrade to accomodate high FPS 4K gaming on max settings.



Here is the equipment:

Case:

Corsair 900D



Motherboard:

Asus Rampage IV Black Edition



Processor:

i7 4930k



RAM:

Corsair Vengeance 2400 4x4gb



PSU:

Seasonic X-1250



HD:

Samsung 840 Series Pro 512GB SSD



GPU:

R9 290 x 2



Radiators:

2 x Alphacool Monsta 480 Rads



CPU Block:

Koolance CPU-380i



Fans:

Corsair Quiet Edition



Pump:

Swiftech MCP35x2 Dual Pump



So here are my initial questions please:

1) Is my setup so dated that I am better off starting from scratch?



2) If there is stuff worth retaining what would you keep? I know the GPUs are going to be ditched for sure. Is the processor outdated, etc?



3) Has there been any material change in cases?



I am tempted to try and go for a small footprint quiet WC setup but if there is a cost effective upgrade option then that would be great as I hate for all this equipment to go to waste.



Thank you