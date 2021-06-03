Time Capsule: HardOCP Hardware Community Workshop Sponsored by Yamaha Multimedia. 12-20-2002

So, I was cleaning the cupboards...



This was a true agnostic tech community event and while we have not been able to get together physically for a while (2021), I thought I would put this archived video online. I don't think it has been available for over 15 years online. A sort of a time capsule. Our event got too large to fit into our rented venue, so AMD (which just happened to be in the next room) let us spill over into their event area once we moved a couple of walls. Anand Shimpi was there to speak, Alex Ross of SharkyExtreme had to cancel because of family issues. I truly think events like this epitomized "tech community" back in the day. AMD, ATi, NVIDIA, and many others all in the same room, "just talking tech" in an open format. We had about $20K in prizes, yet-to-be-released hardware running demos, and a smart group of people asking questions, and a couple of tech journalists giving honest answers. A hell of a fun time. I hope this bit of nostalgia is well received.



