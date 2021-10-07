Tim Cook Worried About Apple Devices Used for ‘Endless Scrolling’ – Wants People to Use Them for Creativity​

Interesting topic, not iPhone specific, but smartphone use in general.I drove by a high school the other day, while picking up my kids, and was very interesting seeing these kids walking out at the end of the day, and no joke, I noticed 90% of them had their heads bowed down staring at their phones. Some of them literally almost walking into the street not watching for cars. They looked like possessed zombies. Or driving in downtown Chicago, same situation, professional adults walking down the crowded sidewalk, and like 75% of them all walking while staring at their phones like in some trance.