TikTok nabs Disney’s streaming boss to be its new CEO

Opinion?
"“I wouldn’t have left Disney if I didn’t think it was in great hands,” said Mayer. “Rebecca – I’ve known her for years -- she was a big part of the team as head of Europe for Disney+. She’s wonderful and will do a great job. She’s a great leader and she’s going to pick up the reins and move forward seamlessly.”
TikTok has been facing heightened scrutiny over its privacy and censorship of content in Asia, and U.S. politicians have raised national security concerns. Mayer told CNBC that he has experience with digital privacy and security at Disney, and is able to deal with privacy and data challenges facing TikTok.
“I know how to deal with those challenges and digital platforms almost universally face these challenges. At Disney we had privacy considerations we handled well,” he said.
TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is said to have a private valuation of about $78 billion."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/18/tiktok-nabs-disneys-streaming-boss-to-be-its-new-ceo.html
