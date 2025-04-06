TikTok issues on iPhone—anyone else noticing app performance problems?

avasinclair
Hey all,
I’ve been running into some performance issues with TikTok on my iPhone recently. The app seems to freeze or stutter at random points, especially when scrolling through the feed. Videos will sometimes fail to load, and I’ve had a few crashes here and there. I’ve updated both the app and iOS, but the issue persists. Has anyone else experienced similar problems? I’m wondering if it’s related to a recent app update or if it could be an iOS issue. I’m trying to figure out if there’s a setting or tweak I’m missing, or if it’s just something we’ll have to wait out.
Appreciate any insight or troubleshooting tips!
