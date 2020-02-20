Tiger handheld game systems coming this fall for $15 each - Liliputing Hasbro is bringing back the classic Tiger Electronics line of handheld game systems. Hearkening back to a time when you could buy a handheld gaming device that only ran a single game, the new systems are coming this fall in four flavors, all of which are up for pre-order from GameStop: Sonic the...









Hasbro is bringing back the classic Tiger Electronics line of handheld game systems.



Hearkening back to a time when you could buy a handheld gaming device that only ran a single game, the new systems are coming this fall in four flavors, all of which are up for pre-order from GameStop:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Transformers Generation 2

Marvel’s X-Men: Project X

Disney’s Little Mermaid Each is priced at $14.99… batteries not included. Hasbro is bringing back the classic Tiger Electronics line of handheld game systems.Hearkening back to a time when you could buy a handheld gaming device that only ran, the new systems are coming this fall in four flavors, all of which are up for pre-order from GameStop:Each is priced at $14.99… batteries not included. Click to expand...

Man I must have had 20 or 30 of these back in the day. My dad played them as much as I did...on the one hand, these will have horribly dated gameplay and no one will ever really play them long enough to use up a set of batteries, but on the other hand, I spent more on lunch and that wasn't nostalgic-feeling at all.I think they'll make a mint.