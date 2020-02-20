Tiger handheld game systems coming this fall for $15

Tiger handheld game systems coming this fall for $15 each - Liliputing

Hasbro is bringing back the classic Tiger Electronics line of handheld game systems. Hearkening back to a time when you could buy a handheld gaming device that only ran a single game, the new systems are coming this fall in four flavors, all of which are up for pre-order from GameStop: Sonic the...
82157347_1299522930253739_8269102742601990144_o.jpgwebptiger_02.jpg


tiger_03.jpg


Hasbro is bringing back the classic Tiger Electronics line of handheld game systems.

Hearkening back to a time when you could buy a handheld gaming device that only ran a single game, the new systems are coming this fall in four flavors, all of which are up for pre-order from GameStop:
Each is priced at $14.99… batteries not included.
Man I must have had 20 or 30 of these back in the day. My dad played them as much as I did...on the one hand, these will have horribly dated gameplay and no one will ever really play them long enough to use up a set of batteries, but on the other hand, I spent more on lunch and that wasn't nostalgic-feeling at all.

I think they'll make a mint.
 
Pretty sure there is still a box of these in my mom's attic from when I was young
 
Man I must have had 20 or 30 of these back in the day. My dad played them as much as I did...on the one hand, these will have horribly dated gameplay and no one will ever really play them long enough to use up a set of batteries, but on the other hand, I spent more on lunch and that wasn't nostalgic-feeling at all.

I think they'll make a mint.
"pre-order from Gamestop". Just threw up in my mouth a little bit.
 
