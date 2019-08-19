Thurrott: Minecraft Is Getting a Whole New Look With Ray Tracing Support

I have to wonder if this feature will only be available on the more heavily locked down "Bedrock" version of Minecraft (ie the version powering the Xbox, portable versions etc), or if it will come to the Java version (the original,modding and PC friendly version that is cross platform) as well. If they can bring it to the latter so much the better!



As for raytracing itself, as others have mentioned it is actually a cool effect on a low-poly title such as Minecraft as its not really ready for primetime elsewhere, but I am not happy to see focus on Nvidia's RTX methodology vs some open way of doing raytracing. I don't want to see Nvidia's RTX raytracing become yet another proprietary way of doing things they push - from PhysX, CUDA, Gsync, GameWorks, GameStream, etc - that ends up only working on their cards. Open standards and relatively hardware agnostic implementations move things forward whereas Nvidia's way of things puts an impediment into the road - I hope that over the next year or two as raytracing becomes more feasible developers won't have to decide how or if to support several totally incompatible and redundant raytracing methods, or worse these companies pushing partnerships to only use one and if you don't have Nvidia's card well too bad for you.