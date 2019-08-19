Thurrott: Minecraft Is Getting a Whole New Look With Ray Tracing Support

Microsoft is updating Minecraft to support Ray Tracing, presumably through DXR, but they only mention NVidia RTX.
https://www.thurrott.com/windows/wi...ing-a-whole-new-look-with-ray-tracing-support
https://www.thurrott.com/windows/wi...ing-a-whole-new-look-with-ray-tracing-support
Microsoft is today announcing some new features for Minecraft: Ray Tracing and a new Render Dragon gaming engine.
Mojang, the makers of Minecraft, is teaming up with NVIDIA to bring Ray Tracing support to Minecraft on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX GPUs. The support for Ray Tracing will essentially introduce a new look for Minecraft, adding realistic lighting, volumetric water, vibrant colors, and emissive textures. Here’s a video showing off Ray Tracing in action on Minecraft (spoiler: it’s pretty gorgeous):