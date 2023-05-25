Throne and Liberty NC SOFT Amazon Games

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 20,491
Trailer of past NC soft games with Throne and Liberty towards the end published by Amazon Games.
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Eh, L2 still did some things much better than WoW.Korean MMORPGs are just dumb. I had fun playing Lineage II back in 2004-5 but I was a kid and it was still early MMORPG time before WoW set the standard.
Asians have this weird stance when it comes to gaming. F2P, gacha and weird interface/gameplay decisions. I have no idea wtf they are thinking. Even Final Fantasy XIV has many wtf moments, and don't get me started on their MOG Station lol. What a confusing clusterfuck.
Has a Steam page but still not out in N A