Throne and Liberty NC SOFT Amazon Games

Trailer of past NC soft games with Throne and Liberty towards the end published by Amazon Games.
 
Korean MMORPGs are just dumb. I had fun playing Lineage II back in 2004-5 but I was a kid and it was still early MMORPG time before WoW set the standard.
Asians have this weird stance when it comes to gaming. F2P, gacha and weird interface/gameplay decisions. I have no idea wtf they are thinking. Even Final Fantasy XIV has many wtf moments, and don't get me started on their MOG Station lol. What a confusing clusterfuck.
 
Eh, L2 still did some things much better than WoW.

Asian MMOs just require a different mindset. Grinding xp while watching a show or listening to music can be pretty relaxing.
 
Has a Steam page but still not out in N A


It won't be until the end of the year, but it would take a miracle for the game to be worth playing from what I've seen of reports from beta so far. Like... a valari maternity pillow sized miracle. ;)
 
